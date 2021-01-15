Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Reed’s worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 369,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REED traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 1,583,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Reed’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 6,555.67%. The business had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

