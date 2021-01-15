Refereum Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $18.47 million and approximately $36,946.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00432805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00038576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.20 or 0.04035360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

