REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista Sells 15,293 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Vittal Vasista sold 4,200 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $210,042.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Vittal Vasista sold 16,239 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $796,685.34.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,056,411.24.

On Thursday, December 10th, Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04.

RGNX stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

