REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,359 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,605. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in REGENXBIO by 442.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in REGENXBIO by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

