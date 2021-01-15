Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,534,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 248,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.22.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.33. 409,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.