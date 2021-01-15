Ren 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $204.11 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Ren has a market capitalization of $436.08 million and $204.11 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ren has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00055185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00429526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.10 or 0.04137687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 884,917,075 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.