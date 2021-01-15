ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Down 11%

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) were down 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 3,158,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,546,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $856.64 million, a P/E ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.