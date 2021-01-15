Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 93,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,904,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

