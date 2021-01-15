Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Raised to $105.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s current price.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,105,000 after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $8,904,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $11,230,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

