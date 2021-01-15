Research Analysts Offer Predictions for R1 RCM Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for R1 RCM in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.33, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,768 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,106 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.