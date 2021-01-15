Research Analysts Set Expectations for Etsy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.95.

Etsy stock opened at $211.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $221.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,974. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

