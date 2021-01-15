Research Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

TSE KNT traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,014. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.