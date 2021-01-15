ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $546,750.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $527,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $441,800.00.

ResMed stock opened at $213.28 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ResMed by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 121,065 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

