Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,412 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after buying an additional 443,790 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after buying an additional 336,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,140,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

