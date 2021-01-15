Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 17,135 Shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF comprises 2.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTAC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:TTAC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. 7,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. TrimTabs U.S. Free Cash Flow Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

