Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $238.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.26 and its 200-day moving average is $220.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

