Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $245.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,994. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

