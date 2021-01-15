Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 112,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 941,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

