Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,736.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,341. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,770.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,615.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

