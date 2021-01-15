Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.86. The company had a trading volume of 34,661,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,498,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $319.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

