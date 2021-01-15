Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading 7% Higher

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $11.93. 1,381,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 991,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

