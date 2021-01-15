Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 226.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 67,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 75.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,662 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

