Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RVLV. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 9,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,441. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $36.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,249.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $695,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,494.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,981,407 shares of company stock worth $222,428,021 in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.