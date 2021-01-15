Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of RXN traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,499. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,559,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,528 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Rexnord by 32.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,592,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 388,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 48.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,510,000 after buying an additional 330,470 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 27.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,069,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after buying an additional 231,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $6,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

