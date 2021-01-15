RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Sells $930,627.48 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,254.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

R Neil Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.48, for a total transaction of $925,302.24.

On Tuesday, December 8th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.67, for a total transaction of $827,847.96.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $405.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RingCentral by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,860,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

