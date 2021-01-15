Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $86.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

