Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Price Target Increased to C$68.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$68.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.50.

TSE RBA opened at C$78.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.57. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$37.76 and a 52-week high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

