Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,438 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,308% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $1,888,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 323.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

