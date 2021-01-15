RMPL (RMPL) Tops One Day Volume of $891.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. One RMPL token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RMPL has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. RMPL has a total market cap of $567,243.55 and $891.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108074 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063416 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00238088 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00057627 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 813,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,218 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io.

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

