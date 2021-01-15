RMPL Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One RMPL token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RMPL has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $567,243.55 and $891.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108074 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063416 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00238088 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00057627 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 813,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,218 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io.

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

