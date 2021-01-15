RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,503,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $422.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

