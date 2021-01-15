Robert G. Bearden Sells 141,800 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00.

Shares of CLDR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. 4,664,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,714. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

