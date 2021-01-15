Robert Lorne Hopfner Sells 49,666 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $1,313,665.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 29,110 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $755,404.50.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,079,466.96.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,695,612.60.

PCVX opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 924,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

