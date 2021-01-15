Roberto D. Reiner Sells 6,076 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 6,076 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $293,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE PRO opened at $47.37 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PROS by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PROS by 23.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

