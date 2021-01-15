Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 117,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.92, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) Company Profile (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 17, 2020, it owned and operated 28 private liquor stores.

