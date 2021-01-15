Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 325 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 325 target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROG. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 355 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 345 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 357.07.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

