Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 441.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.54.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $418.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.24. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $423.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $1,125,079.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

