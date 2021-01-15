ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $174,053.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009212 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.80 or 0.00243505 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.
ROOBEE Coin Profile
ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,370,689 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. The Reddit community for ROOBEE is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “
ROOBEE Coin Trading
ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.