Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) vs. DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Critical Comparison

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rooshine and DLH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A DLH 0 0 2 0 3.00

DLH has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Given DLH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DLH is more favorable than Rooshine.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rooshine and DLH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DLH $209.18 million 0.67 $7.11 million $0.59 18.90

DLH has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of DLH shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of DLH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and DLH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A DLH 3.40% 15.42% 4.79%

Volatility & Risk

Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLH has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DLH beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as clinical trials, epidemiology studies, and disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

