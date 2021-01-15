Roth CH Acquisition II Co’s (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) Quiet Period Will End on January 20th

Roth CH Acquisition II’s (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth CH Acquisition II had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Roth CH Acquisition II stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

Get Roth CH Acquisition II alerts:

About Roth CH Acquisition II

There is no company description available for Roth CH Acquisition II Co

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.