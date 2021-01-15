Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 18,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 216,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 639,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 606,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 74.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 182,329 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. 5,537,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,929. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

