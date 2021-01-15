Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $81,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $87,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAE traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.70. The stock had a trading volume of 218,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $129.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.32.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

