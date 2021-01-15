Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 20,000 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 221,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 157.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSE GNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 88,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

