Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.16 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,785 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the airline’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,244,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.