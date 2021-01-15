Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.50 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 304.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,089,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,579,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.31. 594,650 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

