Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.53 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,891 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $44.85.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

