Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,499 shares of company stock worth $46,450,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.39.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,329,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,722. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.92 and its 200-day moving average is $229.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.