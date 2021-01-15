Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 149,448 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 126.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,448 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 278.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 219,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,270. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

