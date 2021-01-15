Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 10,979 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SIZE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.92. The company had a trading volume of 221,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.13. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.49.

