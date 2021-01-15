Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the December 15th total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

ROGFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 25,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,876. Roxgold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Get Roxgold alerts:

ROGFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.